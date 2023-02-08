Ruckus in Lok Sabha over ‘sati’ remark

The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Tuesday after ruckus over a BJP MP’s remarks regarding queen Padmavati, with the Opposition slamming the ruling party for celebrating the banned pratice of ‘sati’.

While speaking about queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, BJP member CP Joshi made some remarks regarding “satitva”.

Joshi, who proposed the motion of thanks to the President’s address, said, “Rani Padmavati jinhone apne satitva ki raksha ke liye Alauddin Khilji ko kabhi chehra nahin dikhaya. (Rani Padmavati who never showed her face to Alauddin Khilji to protect her chastity).”

The Opposition members led by DMK members came to the well of the House and demanded that Joshi’s remarks should be expunged. Amid din, Joshi was heard saying that he has not spoken about “sati pratha” and mentioned only “satitva”.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function. “I will check the record. Please sit down… please go to your seats,” he said. However, when the Opposition members did not relent, he adjourned the House till 1:30pm.

When the House resumed at 1:30pm, Birla assured the Opposition members to expunge “the issue which you have brought to my notice”, and asked Joshi to continue his speech.

Joshi, who represents Chittorgarh parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, said that neither he nor his party had ever supported ‘sati pratha’. “I have not spoken about ‘sati pratha’. I have spoken about ‘satitva’. I think they have misunderstood ‘satitva’ as ‘sati’ because of the translation,” he said.

DMK member Kanimozhi Karunanidhi referred to the controversial remark in her speech on President’s address and criticised the BJP. “In the President’s speech, she said that by 2047, we have to build a nation which not only embraces its glorious past, but also encompasses every golden aspect of modernity. I’d like to bring to your notice that every country when it talks about its past, it has different pasts, different narrations of its past. The history is very different from whose point of view we look at it,” Kanimozhi said.

“…We talk about art, literature, temples, architecture, and philosophy, but we cannot forget the people who found no space or place in history. We cannot forget the untouchables, the unseeables and the women who were pushed into fire in the name of honour. Today, we celebrate that. And, I stand in this floor of this House, hanging my head in shame because we had to listen something like that,” she said.