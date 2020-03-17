Ruckus in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi asks govt to name top 50 wilful bank defaulters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes on Monday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of bad loans and sought the list of 50 top wilful bank defaulters.

The ruckus began when Speaker Om Birla did not allow Rahul to ask a second supplementary query during the Question Hour. The Congress members first protested in the Well and later staged a walkout.

Asking the first supplementary question, Rahul said he had asked who are the 50 top wilful defaulters, the funds given to them and the amount written off by banks, but had not got a proper response from the government. “The Indian economy is going through a difficult period. Our banking system is practically not working anymore. Banks are failing, and I suspect, more banks are going to fail as a result of the current global situation,” he said. One of the main reasons for the failure of banks, he said, was “stealing of bank money” by a large number of people. “The Prime Minister had said those who have stolen the money will be brought back and punished. But I have not got the answer to my simple question,” he said.

When Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur started replying to the question, Rahul and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested. They demanded that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House, reply to the question. However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal argued that Thakur be allowed to continue. Birla maintained that normally Ministers of State answered questions.

Thakur said the Congress was trying to blame the NDA government for irregularities committed during the UPA regime. He added that the Narendra Modi government had reviewed the asset quality of banks and their performance had improved to a great extent due to the steps it had taken. “The list of all bank defaulters above Rs 25 lakh loans is available on the website of the Central Information Commission. I have the list and if the Chair allows me, I am ready to table it in the House.”

Thakur said defaulting loans worth Rs 4.8 lakh crore had been recovered by the Modi government and added that the government had enacted the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act so that the guilty can be punished. The effort by a senior member of the House to put a question mark on the entire banking system speaks of his nasamjhi (lack of understanding), Thakur said.

Regarding the Yes Bank crisis, Thakur said Sitharaman had already stated that banks were safe and the money deposited in Yes Bank was also safe.

Pointing at the treasury benches, Thakur said he was being prompted to refer to the sale of paintings — an apparent reference to the sale of a Rajiv Gandhi portrait drawn by M F Husain by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor for Rs 2 crore.

As Congress members responded to the painting remark with a loud protest, the Speaker ended the Question Hour and moved to the next item on the agenda. Rahul insisted that he be allowed to ask the second supplementary in accordance with the usual practice. However, the Speaker continued with the listed business.

At least a dozen Congress members rushed to the Well and started raising slogans. They alleged that grave injustice had been done to the Congress leader. “We want justice,” they shouted. With the Speaker continuing with the next item, the Congress members, nudged by Rahul, staged a walkout. They were joined by members from DMK, NCP, Left parties and the National Conference.

“I was not allowed to ask supplementary question in Lok Sabha, this takes away my right as MP,” Rahul told the media outside Parliament. He also sought to know the government was “scared” to name wilful bank loan defaulters.

