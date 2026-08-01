Ruckus in both Houses as Opposition keeps heat on Government over police crackdown

Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs against police crackdown during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march who also demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by a voice vote as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed displeasure over the Opposition’s disruption.

When Lok Sabha reconvened at 11 am, Opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded that Shah come to the House and explain the police action on protesters. Speaker Om Birla urged them to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour as many of them had trooped into the Well. However, as the ruckus continued, it was adjourned for an hour.

The House sat again at noon and MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai moved the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to encourage timely reporting of vital events. Opposition MPs continued to protest and amid the din, the Bill was passed without discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “It is unfortunate that no Opposition MP took part in the discussion … People who sent you to Parliament will seek answers from you … then you go out and say that Bills are being passed without discussion. You have been sent to the House for discussion, not for hungama (ruckus).” Soon after the Bill’s passage, LS was adjourned for the day.

The Bill seeks to make delayed registration of births and deaths more stringent by requiring an order from a judicial magistrate (first class) for registrations made more than two years after the event.

In Rajya Sabha, as the Zero Hour commenced and papers were laid on the table, several Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding that LoP Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak. Vice President and Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said that the Opposition was still in “Emergency mood”.

Radhakrishnan said he had allowed Kharge to speak previously as well though he thought the point of order was not valid. “Every time I am yielding to LoP but you are not listening to others. Is that correct? That will not strengthen democracy… You are in Emergency mood till today, you want everybody to listen, but you don’t want to listen to anyone.”

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He later permitted Kharge to speak, but ruled that no notices under Rule 267 will be admitted after the LoP sought to raise some issues under the provision. The LoP notice under Rule 267 pertained to the alleged fund misappropriation and irregularities in land acquisition for Ram temple.

Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government over alleged paper leaks, and also demanded that Shah come to the House. The Chairman, however, said, “What does the Home Minister have to do with the Zero Hour?” Opposition has been seeking a statement from the Home Minister on police action on protesters on July 20, including the use of pellet guns.

Speaking in RS Thursday, Kharge questioned the use of force against students and demanded Shah’s resignation.

With Opposition MPs raising slogans, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused them of indulging in “sadak-chhap (crass)” politics. “They just want to create drama and they don’t really want to have a discussion.”