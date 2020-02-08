Ruckus after Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul in Lok Sabha for remark on PM

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan outside Parliament on Friday. Anil Sharma Health Minister Harsh Vardhan outside Parliament on Friday. Anil Sharma

Members of the treasury and Opposition benches in Lok Sabha almost came to blows on Friday after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 11.50 am, a question by Rahul about the establishment of medical colleges came up before the Health Minister. Vardhan said, “Sir, please excuse me that before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhiji, I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the Prime Minister of the country.”

The Speaker asked the Health Minister to restrict himself to answering the question. But, he continued, “In a recent speech he (Rahul ) used words like chhah maheene baad is desh ke yuva Narendra Modi ko dande mar mar kar desh se bahar karenge. (After six months, the youth of this country will beat the PM with sticks and throw him out).”

“I am surprised that Mr Gandhi’s own father was the Prime Minister of India and I don’t think that in the worst of cases our party leaders made such outlandish personal remarks against him…The entire House present here must in unequivocal terms condemn his remarks against our Prime Minister,” Vardhan said.

Vardhan’s remarks triggered a protest by Opposition members and some Congress MPs rushed to the Well. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, rushed towards the treasury benches. He entered the front row to reach near Vardhan, who was speaking from his seat in the second row. At this point, the treasury bench members started demanding an apology from Rahul. In the meantime, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was sitting in the front row, confronted Tagore and the two almost came to blows before several MPs from both sides and Union ministers intervened.

Ruling party MPs were heard demanding action against Tagore. Vardhan continued to read his statement, but when the situation did not calm down, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm. As soon as the House reassembled, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned it till 2 pm. When the House assembled again, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi made a brief statement. “The behaviour of the Congress MP is highly uncalled for. They tried to come and snatch the paper. If at all, anything is wrongly stated, then it is the domain of the Speaker to decide. Instead of that, trying to come and attack the Minister is highly condemnable,” he said. Following this, A Raja, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till Monday.

Soon after the incident, Rahul tweeted, “The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of India can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate.”

