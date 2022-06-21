Ruchira Kamboj to be India’s Permanent Representative to UN

0 Comment(s) *
Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.
Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India’s envoy to Bhutan.
She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.
