As Sonia begins key meet, Rahul confidante Ruchi Gupta resigns as NSUI in-charge

Ruchi Gupta

As Congress President Sonia Gandhi began a crucial meeting with the top leadership of the party, including some of the those 23 who had written to her in August seeking sweeping changes in the party organisation, Ruchi Gupta, a Rahul Gandhi confidante, resigned as Congress’ in-charge of its student wing NSUI, revealing further strain in the party.

Sources said Gupta, who was brought to the AICC secretariat as a joint secretary in-charge of NSUI by Rahul, was upset with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who is said to have been posing hindrances in her attempts to reorganise state units of the NSUI to bring fresh blood into the outfit.

While Gupta could not be contacted, she put out a message on the Whatsapp group of the NSUI’s national office bearers.

“I am writing to announce that I have resigned. As you know important organisational changes have remained pending for very long. The national committee took one year and three months. State presidents’ orders have remained pending for months. Many other state units are waiting for reorganisation to make space for new activists. These continuing delays by the GS(O) are damaging the organisation but in the present circumstances it is not possible to escalate repeatedly to Congress president. The situation has thus become untenable,” she has written.

Many of the leaders of the G-23 grouping too had been upset with Venugopal, who is considered close to Gandhi. Sources in the NSUI said Venugopal had been “sitting on” organisational appointments related to the NSUI for long. It is not clear whether Gupta had raised the issue with Rahul.

