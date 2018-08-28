Ruchi Ghanashyam appointed India’s next High Commissioner to UK

Ruchi Ghanashyam’s appointment comes at a crucial time when the UK is in the process of coming out of the European Union. Ruchi Ghanashyam’s appointment comes at a crucial time when the UK is in the process of coming out of the European Union.

Senior diplomat Ruchi Ghanashyam has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, the External Affairs Ministry said today. She succeeds Y K Sinha who had assumed the charge as the Indian High Commissioner in the UK in December, 2016.

Ghanashyam, a 1982-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently Secretary at the headquarters here and is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time when the UK is in the process of coming out of the European Union.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App