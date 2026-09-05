Rubio visit likely in Oct, Quad summit on G20 margins in US being explored

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to visit India in October, and officials are preparing for a possible summit of Quad leaders in December in the US, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Quad summit — the grouping comprises the US, India, Japan and Australia — is likely to take place on the sidelines of the summit of G20 leaders which, under the US presidency, will take place at the Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida, on December 14-15.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted a meeting of Quad Sherpas in New Delhi Thursday. It was attended by Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to South and Central Asia and Ambassador of US to India; Elly Lawson, Deputy Secretary, Strategic Planning and Coordination Group, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia; and, Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan.