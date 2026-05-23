Rubio meets PM Modi today, will attend Quad huddle on May 26

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is reaching Kolkata Saturday morning, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later in the day.

On his first visit to India as US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Rubio will also attend the meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in New Delhi on May 26.

He will land in Kolkata around 7 am, and will be in New Delhi by afternoon. His visit to Kolkata is significant because the US consulate in the city was the first American diplomatic outpost not only in India, but also in Asia. It is also the second oldest American diplomatic post in the world, established in the late 18th century. This year is the 250th anniversary of US independence.

In New Delhi, Rubio is expected to meet Modi around 2 pm, and will also be attending an event at the US embassy.

On Sunday, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attend the US Independence Day celebrations in the evening. He is likely to visit Agra and Jaipur Monday.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said: “At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong; the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi; and the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will undertake an official visit to New Delhi to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting on 26 May 2026.”

“In keeping with the Quad vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, D.C. on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” it said.

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During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Modi, the MEA said.

US State Department spokesperson Thomas ‘Tommy’ Pigott, in a statement, said, “Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials.”

Ahead of the visit, Rubio said the US is ready to sell as much energy as India is willing to buy.

Interacting with reporters in Miami before heading out to Sweden and India, he described India as a “great partner” and said his visit was important as it would give him an opportunity to meet with ministers from the Quad nations.

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“Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy. And obviously, you’ve seen, I think, we’re at historic levels of US production, and US export,” he said.

“We want to be able to do more. We were already in talks with them to do more. We want them to be a bigger part of their portfolio. We also think there are opportunities with Venezuelan oil,” he said.

Describing India as “a great ally, a great partner,” he said, “We do a lot of good work with them. And so it is an important trip. I’m glad we’re able to do it because I think there’ll be a lot for us to talk about.”

“We’ll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I’m glad we are able to do it now in India and we’re going to do one later in the year as well,” he said.

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Rubio said the acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez was also scheduled to visit India next week and there will be many opportunities to work with New Delhi.

“In fact, it’s my understanding that the interim President of Venezuela will be travelling to India next week as well. So, there’s opportunities. There’s a lot to work on with India,” he said.

Rodriquez’s visit has not been officially announced, and officials said that she was supposed to come for the International Big Cat Alliance summit. But the summit has been deferred now because of the Ebola outbreak in Africa.