RTO scam SOG: Forged receipts used to release 855 seized vehicles

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajkot City police, on Friday, said that as many as 855 persons got their vehicles released from police after producing receipts of compounding charges, payable to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of the state government, forged by eight persons and asked the vehicle owners to pay their dues or face legal action.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of SOG had conducted raids on a photo-copying centre and a few other premises and arrested six persons, three of them working as private agents for RTO-related work, on October 7. Police had seized items such as laptops, printers, unauthorised rubber stamps of Rajkot RTO, etc. from the accused. Later, the SOG also arrested two persons who had helped the accused make the rubber stamps without any authorisation. All the accused are presently in judicial custody.

The three agents would approach vehicle owners when they would be at the RTO office to pay compounding charges to have their detained vehicles — for allegedly violating the Motor Vehicles Act — released, the SOG said. The agents would tell vehicle owners that they could reduce the amount of compounding charges and issue forged RTO receipts of payment. Vehicle owners would then would produce such forged receipts in concerned police stations and secure the release of their vehicles.

On Friday, the SOG said the eight accused had helped release 855 vehicles on the basis of forged receipts. “We verified the register of vehicle detentions, maintained by police stations in the jurisdiction of Rajkot City police, for the period beginning from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. We gathered that a total of 2,876 RTO receipts had been submitted to various police stations and traffic branch of the city police. Our investigation revealed that of the 2,876 receipts, 855 were forged and yet, detained vehicles had been released on the basis of them,” SOG police inspector (PI), Rohit Raval told The Indian Express.

The SOG PI appealed vehicle owners — who had secured the release of their vehicles from police detention during this period — to check the veracity of the receipts they had submitted. Raval said that people can ascertain veracity of their receipts by downloading the ‘mParivahan’ application on their smart phones. The authenticity of the receipts can be checked by entering the registration number of one’s vehicle and subsequently pressing the ‘View Challan’ option. “If payment against challan issued by police is shown as pending even after one has got his/her vehicle released, one may conclude that the receipt on the basis of which the vehicle was released was forged,” he said.

He said that one could also ascertain veracity of receipts by approaching Rajkot RTO, traffic branch of city police, SOG office or the nearest police station, by producing receipts issued in the year 2018-’19 or simply furnishing registration details of his vehicle.

“We appeal people to come forward, get the veracity of their receipts ascertained and pay their RTO dues. If they don’t do it in due time, we will have reason to suspect that they were also part of the racket,” Raval added.