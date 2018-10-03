Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
RTI query on Lord Krishna leaves officials flummoxed

The applicant asked the administration to provide evidence to "prove Lord Krishna was really a God".

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 12:36:57 pm

An RTI query requesting the district authorities to provide the applicant a copy of Lord Krishna’s birth certificate has left officials flummoxed. The Public Information Officer, Ramesh Chandra, said it’s difficult to find answers to such questions related to public faith and personal beliefs and therefore, the department is a dilemma.

The RTI applicant, claiming to be from Chhattisgarh, had said in his application, “The country celebrated Krishna Janmashtami on September 3. Please provide a copy of Lord Krishna’s birth certificate to prove he was born on this day.” The applicant also asked the administration to provide evidence to “prove Lord Krishna was really a God”.

