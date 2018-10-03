RTI query on Lord Krishna leaves officials flummoxed

An RTI query requesting the district authorities to provide the applicant a copy of Lord Krishna’s birth certificate has left officials flummoxed. The Public Information Officer, Ramesh Chandra, said it’s difficult to find answers to such questions related to public faith and personal beliefs and therefore, the department is a dilemma.

The RTI applicant, claiming to be from Chhattisgarh, had said in his application, “The country celebrated Krishna Janmashtami on September 3. Please provide a copy of Lord Krishna’s birth certificate to prove he was born on this day.” The applicant also asked the administration to provide evidence to “prove Lord Krishna was really a God”.

