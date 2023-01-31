RTI-exempted organisations cannot be asked for info on hawala, says Delhi HC

Organisations exempted from the purview of the Right To Information (RTI) Act cannot be asked to disclose information unless it pertains to human rights or corruption, the Delhi High Court has observed.

The January 25 order by a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh came on a plea filed by the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) against a July 3, 2020 order of the Central Information Commission asking it to disclose certain information to an RTI applicant.

The bench said the information sought through the RTI application was related to “money laundering business, hawala money transactions, acts of tax evasion and smuggling activities”.

It said provisions of the RTI Act would not apply to the organisations specified in Schedule II of the Act and pointed out that the CEIB was listed “at serial number 4 in Schedule II under the heading Intelligence and Security Organisation established by the central government”.

“The only exceptions to this mandate are if there are any allegations of corruption and human rights violations,” the bench ruled.