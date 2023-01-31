scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

RTI-exempted organisations cannot be asked for info on hawala, says Delhi HC

The bench said the information sought through the RTI application was related to “money laundering business, hawala money transactions, acts of tax evasion and smuggling activities”.

“The only exceptions to this mandate are if there are any allegations of corruption and human rights violations,” the bench ruled.

Organisations exempted from the purview of the Right To Information (RTI) Act cannot be asked to disclose information unless it pertains to human rights or corruption, the Delhi High Court has observed.

The January 25 order by a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh came on a plea filed by the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) against a July 3, 2020 order of the Central Information Commission asking it to disclose certain information to an RTI applicant.

The bench said the information sought through the RTI application was related to “money laundering business, hawala money transactions, acts of tax evasion and smuggling activities”.

It said provisions of the RTI Act would not apply to the organisations specified in Schedule II of the Act and pointed out that the CEIB was listed “at serial number 4 in Schedule II under the heading Intelligence and Security Organisation established by the central government”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

“The only exceptions to this mandate are if there are any allegations of corruption and human rights violations,” the bench ruled.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 04:29 IST
Next Story

Italian national ‘strips’ on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight, booked

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close