Thursday, June 21, 2018
RTI activist murdered in Bihar: Victim was witness in fraud case, says police

RTI activist Rajendra Singh was shot dead while he was returning to Rajpur village after attending a function Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: June 21, 2018 4:59:54 am

A day after RTI activist Rajendra Singh was shot dead in Bihar’s Piprakothi, police Wednesday said the activist was to bear witness in a fraud case against the former mukhiya of Bariaria-Rajpur panchayat the same day.

Singh was shot dead while he was returning to Rajpur village after attending a function Tuesday. So far, police have booked five people, including the activist’s brother Satendra Singh, nephew Sudhanshu Kumar and the former mukhiya Om Prash Kumar alias Subhash Yadav. The murder case is being probed by a SIT.

They said, on Tuesday, Singh was also to bear witness against Subhash Yadav – a key accused in a fraud and forgery case, for allegedly appointing his wife and brother as contract teachers during his tenure between 2006 and 2011.

