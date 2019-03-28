RTI activist alleges misuse of MPLADS funds by BJP MP, files complaint

A local RTI activist on Wednesday filed a complaint against sitting BJP MP of Surat city, Darshana Jardosh, alleging misuse of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for installation of immovable benches at different public places during 2016-17.

In his complaint, Sanjay Ezhawa said Jardosh spent Rs 1.69 crore for installing 4,224 benches at different public places in Surat city during 2016-17. He said he studied the details of the project and found misuse of funds, following which he complained to Surat district collector Dr Dhaval Patel and demanded the MP repay the amount.

According to the guidelines of MPLADS, for using funds, approval should be taken from district collector after which work is given to the department concerned to issue tenders and fix agencies for the same. The amount is later paid through MPLADS funds. As per Annexure 2(8) of MPLADS, the funds cannot be used for immovable things.

Sanjay Ezhawa said, “There was clear violation of guidelines of MPLADS guidelines and the Member of Parliament should repay the amount.”

Speaking to The Indian Express on the complaint, Jardosh said, “He is personally harassing me after I blocked him on Facebook over his posts on various issues. It is the district collector who approves the proposal of work of MPLADS. He has been troubling me during the election season.”