RSS’s gau sanwardhan unit asks Punjab govt to promote ‘desi cows’

RSS’s gau sanwardhan unit of Punjab said that the state government should promote the “desi” breeds of cow to end the stray cattle menace.

The statement came two days after AAP MLA Aman Arora said that American breeds of cattle should be slaughtered and “holy desi cows” should be protected.

While the gau sanwardhan unit said they are against slaughtering of American breeds, they have stated that the desi breeds of cows should be promoted as they will never be left abandoned on roads by people because of religious beliefs.

A delegation of Stray Cattle Sangrash Committee, Mansa met Chander Kant, president of RSS’ gau ganwardhan unit of Punjab at Malerkotla Friday.

“We promote breeding of desi cows and stray cattle which are causing accidents on roads are all American breeds. People never leave desi breeds on roads because of religious beliefs. Moreover, we are educating people that cow dung, urine of desi breeds are useful. Hence if we stop importing semen of American breeds like Jersey, Holstein Friesians (HF) to the state, the problem can be eradicated to a great extent,” Kant told The Indian Express.

Sameer Chhabra, member of Sangrash Committee and an RSS worker said, “We don’t consider American breeds as cows. We can take care of all the desi cows if they are abandoned. They can be taken care in private gaushalas and government should take care of American breeds. Further, if their breed (American) can be stopped in Punjab, it can give a permanent solution to stray cattle menace.”

However, Shiv Sena members who are also part of this struggle committee have a different opinion. Raj Narayan Kuka, Shiv Sena’s Mansa district president said,”We believe that American bulls should be slaughtered and desi breeds should be protected.”

Munish Babbi Danewalia, Gurlabh Singh – members Stray Cattle Sangrash Committee — said that they will take the recommendations of RSS to Punjab government as “it is a practical solution to the problem” even in future.

“Around Rs 610 crore have been collected as cow cess by the state government which need to be distributed to districts for management of stray cattle,” Sameer Chabbra said.

School Education Minister Vijayinder Singla, who is part of the five-member committee formed by the state government to handle stray cattle menace, told The Indian Express,” The Sangrash Committee of Mansa will be meeting me Sunday morning at Sangrur and I will be seeking their feedback which will be discussed in the meeting. We have also got a general feedback that people managing gaushalas are ready to keep desi cows and not American breeds as they state that American breed bull gets violent. We may also take up the matter with Centre.”

Meanwhile, Sangrash Committee continues to stage dharna on Mansa’s Gurdwara road and they stated that they will not lift it, until a solution is found.

Anil Sareen, BJP spokesperson in Punjab, said, “Congress had promised to sort out stray cattle issue in their election manifesto. Public wants to know where was amount collected as cow cess being spent. They need to provide funds to gaushalas so that they can take care of stray animals which are causing accidents on roads.” Sareen, however, distanced himself from the debate on American versus desi breeds of cows.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, he said, “A Vidhan Sabha session needs to be called to debate on this issue and also to talk about American breeds and desi cows. However I feel that violence of any kind should not happen.”