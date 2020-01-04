RSS wings to take message on citizenship law to campuses

Supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing all India student organization affiliated to the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS) march in support of a new citizenship law. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing all India student organization affiliated to the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS) march in support of a new citizenship law. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

To quell opposition from among a section of students against the CAA and proposed NRC, the RSS has planned a big outreach programme in colleges and universities across the country, with more than 2,000 seminars, talks and informal gatherings to be held over the next one month, it is learnt.

The events will be organised by various affiliated organisations of the Sangh such as ABVP, its students’ outfit, Jan Jagran Manch, All-India Lawyers’ Council, and All-India Teachers’ Federation.

As part of this, senior advocate Ajay Jagga had addressed a group of students at Panjab University in Chandigarh last week .

Stating that the Sangh does not get involved in these activities directly, a senior RSS office-bearer, who did not want to be named, said that “swayamsevaks will take the message to people”.

The content of the messages, he said, has been prepared by RSS and is being sent by the headquarters.

