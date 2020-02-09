RSS will not be allowed to poison minds of tribal: MP CM Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Responding to a newspaper report, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Madhya Pradesh government will not allow the RSS to run a campaign among tribals to identify themselves as Hindus in the ensuing census.

A leading Hindi newspaper had on Friday carried a story claiming that the RSS had decided at its recent meet in Bhopal to launch a campaign to convince tribal to write their religion as Hindu. The report claimed the organization was worried about the fall in number of Hindus because tribals, especially Bhils and Gonds, were not identifying themselves as Hindus.

RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh Omprakash Sisodiya and Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar (to whom the claim was attributed in the story) denied that any such campaign had been planned or discussed in the meet.

An unsigned press note circulated by the directorate of public relations on Saturday claimed the CM had warned that legal action would be taken against the organization if it ran such a campaign to persuade “innocent tribals to express their religious commitment against their will.’’

“Having sensed that it would be difficult to implement the NRC, the RSS is trying to implement another divisive agenda by another route,’’ the press note quoted the CM. “At no cost will anyone be allowed to poison the minds of peace-loving tribals,’ ‘ he said.

