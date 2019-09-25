RSS will disown any member if found guilty of violence: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday interacted with journalists working for foreign media organisations in the country. In the interaction which lasted nearly three hours, Bhagwat emphasised that abrogating Jammu and Kashmir’s special status will help in its integration with the country.

Bhagwat told the foreign journalists that Kashmiris were earlier “alienated”, but now after Article 370 has been left ineffective, the barriers it had put up will be removed.

Bhagwat told the journalists that fears of Kashmiris about “losing land and jobs should be allayed”.

He explained that the National Register of Citizens in Assam was to identify Indians and not to “expel” people.

Talking about the incidents of lynchings across the country, the RSS chief said that his organisation condemns all forms of violence and will “disown” any RSS member if found guilty.

Bhagwat reiterated the view of the RSS on bringing a Uniform Civil Code. Regarding the economic slowdown, he stated that there is no “policy paralysis” in the government, but refrained from commenting on the economy, stating that the RSS was not an expert on the subject.

In a statement, the RSS stated that around “80 journalists representing more than 50 organisations” attended the interaction.