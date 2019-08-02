Toggle Menu
RSS welcomes SC order of daily hearing in Ayodhya case

The apex court, earlier in the day, ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, noting that mediation efforts have failed.

“We were hoping that mediation would be successful in removing the obstacles in the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple but it did not work out,” a tweet on the RSS’s official handle quoted its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi as saying. (Source: File)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hold day-to-day hearing of Ayodhya dispute, expressing hope that legal obstacles in the way of construction of Ram temple will be removed soon.

“We were hoping that mediation would be successful in removing the obstacles in the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple but it did not work out,” a tweet on the RSS’s official handle quoted its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi as saying.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to hold day to day hearing from August 6. We are hopeful that the long-pending dispute will be resolved within a definite timeframe and legal hurdles in temple construction will be removed and construction of a grand temple will start,” it said.

