RSS welcomes Sabarimala order but points at ‘faith, belief’

The RSS on Thursday welcomed the SC’s decision to refer questions arising out of its 2018 Sabarimala judgment to a larger bench but added that the restriction on women of a particular age at the temple had nothing to do with gender inequality. “Matters related to traditions and customs are issues of faith and belief. Restriction of women belonging to a particular age-group to Sabarimala has nothing to with gender inequality or discrimination, and that is strictly based on the speciality of the deity,” RSS’s Arun Kumar tweeted.

Kumar said, “We are of the view that the judicial review under whatever pretext in the matter will be violative of the spirit of freedom of worship guaranteed by our Constitution…”