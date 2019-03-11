RSS: Welcome mediation, but won’t compromise on Ram Temple site

The RSS on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision of forming a mediation panel to find a solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, but asserted that only a Ram temple must be constructed at that place as per the design decided earlier.

The RSS called the Supreme Court order a positive initiative and said that Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is on the mediation panel, should meet all stakeholders, understand the sentiments of Hindus and then put forward his opinion.

Speaking to mediapersons on the concluding day of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Gwalior, sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi said the RSS’s stand on Ram Temple has been clear for a long time that it should be built at the decided place and in the same design that was planned at the beginning of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

“The movement started in 1980-90 decade is still continuing and it will continue till the temple is completed. We are committed to that,” Joshi said.

“We expect the court to expedite the judicial process and give judgment in the matter. And remove all the obstacles in constructing the temple to restore the symbol of Hindu pride,” Joshi said.

Replying to a question, Joshi said, “We believe that those who are in power are not opposed to the Ram Temple. They could not bring an ordinance, but we have no doubt on their commitment on the issue.”

RSS had last year demanded that the government to bring a law or an ordinance for building Ram Temple.

Referring to the mediation panel, Joshi said the court has explored a path and RSS welcomes any such step. “Lekin hum uske saath koi samjhauta nahi karna chahte ki jo mandir wahin banega, ussi sthan par banega. Uske saath koin samjhauta nahi hai. Agar madhyasthta karne wale iss disha me jayenge to koi samasya nahi. Hum swagat hi karenge unka. (But we will make no compromise. That temple would be built at the same place. No compromise with that. Those involved in mediation process, if they head in that direction, there is no problem and we will welcome them),” Joshi said.

Joshi said that when such a matter is pending in court, one has to calmly wait. He said the government brought the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill only after completion of judicial process.

He said that when such a situation will arise on the Ramjanmabhoomi issue, the then government will take the call according to the situation.

Replying to a question on Article 370, he said the case related to Section 35A is in Court. “It is expected that the government of the day will keep the viewpoint firmly. After a decision on this case is delivered, the issue of Article 370 will be discussed in light of this decision,” he said.

Replying to a question regarding court decisions on Jallikattu, Dipawali crackers and Sabarimala, Joshi said that along with the Constitution, one cannot ignore the importance of traditions and culture.

“Giving a decision according to the law is one thing and its acceptability in the society is another thing. So such issues should be dealt in the light of our values and culture,” he said.

ABPS passed a resolution, ‘Need to Protect the Traditions and Beliefs of Hindu Society’, in the context of Sabarimala temple issue.

“The actions of the CPM-led Government in Kerala have created severe emotional disturbance amongst the Ayyappa devotees. The attempts of the State Government to sneak in the atheist, ultra-left women activists from the backdoor have hurt the sensitivities of the devotees. This is being done to further CPM’s petty political gains and open another front of ideological battle against the Hindus.”