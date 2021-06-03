RSS to meet over Covid situation, set to discuss Bengal post-poll violence

Top leadership of RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will meet on Thursday to discuss various issues, including the pandemic situation and post-poll violence in West Bengal. Sources said it is an informal meeting that will also see Bhaiyaji Joshi in attendance. “No agenda is set for the meeting but all issues concerning the nation will be discussed. Of prime importance of course is the Covid-19 situation and threat of a third wave. Other issues will also be discussed,” an RSS functionary said.

The meeting also assumes significance since it is being held after Hosabale met Sangh workers from politically crucial UP earlier this week, apparently to gather feedback about handling of Covid-19. The state goes to the polls next year.

Sources said all five RSS joint-general secretaries will also attend the meeting.

During the meeting, issues that are likely to be discussed at length are the overall impact of Covid-19, including on the economy, welfare and relief work carried out by Sangh workers, and preparations for a probable third wave of coronavirus, an RSS functionary said.

The issues of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the prevailing situation in the country, especially in politically and ideologically crucial Uttar Pradesh, are expected to feature prominently during the meeting, the source added. As of now, no meeting is scheduled with the BJP brass but it cannot be ruled out, the source added.