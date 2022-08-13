scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag

On Friday, RSS publicity department co-incharge Narender Thakur said the Sangh has been celebrating Independence Day at all its offices by hoisting the national flag.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 11:07:25 am
mohan bhagwatRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also changed his social media profile pictures to the national flag. (File)

Ahead of Independence Day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Friday changed profile pictures of its social media accounts to the national tricolour from its traditional saffron flag.

As the country is celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to put the ‘tiranga’ (tricolour) as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Explained |The RSS’s relationship with the national flag

The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has been criticised by the Congress and other Opposition parties over its stand on the national flag.

In an obvious reference to the RSS, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked earlier this month if the organisation that did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years would comply with the prime minister’s message to make the ‘tiranga’ the profile picture of social media accounts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

On Friday, RSS publicity department co-incharge Narender Thakur said the Sangh has been celebrating Independence Day at all its offices by hoisting the national flag.

Political Pulse |Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum

He further said RSS workers were actively participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag from their homes during August 13-15 as part of the programme.

Advertisement

Earlier, RSS publicity department head Sunil Ambekar had said such things should not be politicised.

“The RSS has already extended its support to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programmes. The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and Sangh-related organisations,” Ambekar had said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:07:25 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
75 years since Independence, high time our films reflected gender parity

75 years since Independence, high time our films reflected gender parity

Premium
CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Express Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement