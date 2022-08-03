scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

RSS slams social media critics questioning missing tricolour picture on its social media profile

Ambekar said such issues and programmes should be kept out of politics.

By: PTI | Nagpur |
August 3, 2022 8:39:40 pm
rss, Indian expressThe Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday hit back at critics on social media for questioning why Sangh has not put the tricolour as the profile picture. (Photo source: Twitter/ RSS)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday hit back at critics on social media for questioning why Sangh has not put the tricolour as the profile picture of its social media accounts.

“Such things should not be politicised. The RSS has already extended its support to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programmes. The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and the Sangh-related organizations,” RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar told PTI.

He was responding to a query on the criticism the RSS is facing in certain quarters of social media for not putting the picture of the tricolour on RSS.org and its social media accounts even after the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people.

Ambekar said such issues and programmes should be kept out of politics.

“Politics should not be played on such matters,” he added.

Without taking any names, a Sangh functionary alleged the party which is raising such questions was responsible for the division of the country.

When asked about the questions being raised on social media, the functionary evaded a direct reply and said, “This is a process. Let us handle it our way. We are thinking about how to celebrate. The Sangh has already clarified its stand and supported all the programmes initiated by the Centre regarding the Amrit Mahotsav”.

The functionary also said the RSS has asked the people and swayamsevaks to celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with enthusiasm and preparations are on.

“This is Sangh’s position and making a political issue out of this is wrong. There shouldn’t be sharp questions like these. The party which is raising such questions is responsible for the division of the country,” he alleged.

Earlier, in his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, the PM had urged people to put the tricolour as the profile picture of their social media accounts as India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year.

A day after PM Modi and several BJP leaders made the tricolour their profile picture on social media, Congress leaders and the party’s official handles put a photograph of Jawaharlal Nehru with the tricolour as their display picture on Twitter and other platforms.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, launched as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the country’s independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), seeks to encourage people to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions.

This campaign aims to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:39:40 pm
