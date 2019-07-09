RSS’ role in ‘nation-building’ part of Nagpur varsity syllabus, NSUI threatens agitation

The history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its role in ‘nation-building’ has been included in the syllabus of a university-based in Nagpur, where the Sangh has headquarters. Interestingly, the University deleted the part on “Rise and Growth of Communalism” that discussed the role of RSS along with Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim League and replaced it with RSS’s role in nation-building.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has threatened to launch an agitation demanding the removal of the part from the syllabus. A delegation of NSUI workers, led by city unit chief Ashish Mandpe met Vice-Chancellor Siddharth Kane on Tuesday and register their protest against the university’s decision to dedicate a chapter on RSS in the syllabus. They warned that if the chapter isn’t deleted, they would launch an agitation.

Kane told The Indian Express, “RSS history is part of Masters course since 2003. From this year, it has been included in the Bachelor course. I told the delegation about it but they were demanding that the RSS part be deleted.”

He, however, said, “It’s only as part of history paper for the period 1885 -1947. It’s not about RSS history after 1947.”

He further said that the MA syllabus has a chapter on RSS founder KB Hedgewar like it has on Rashtra Seva Dal founder N S Hardikar. “The BA syllabus also has a content of the history of Indian National Congress. Tomorrow some other people might demand the removal of this part. We can not go on accepting such demand.” said Kane.

Chairman of history board of studies Shyam Koreti said, ” we have deleted the part on Rise and Growth of Communalism in which there was a discussion on RSS, Hindu Mahasabha, and Muslim League. We have replaced it with the role of RSS in nation-building, which refers to the work of RSS volunteers and organisation in social fields, famine, accident, etc.”

When asked why the chapter on communalism was deleted Koreti said, “why should we drive a wedge in the society now? “( duphali kashala nirman karaychi?).”

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has reacted sharply on twitter demanding that students should also be taught how RSS opposed Quit India movement 1942, Indian Constitution and the National Flag.