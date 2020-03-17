RSS resolution: Bid to spread anarchy by jihadi-Left combine

The resolution on CAA called the protests against the Act an attempt to spread anarchy across the country by “the jihadi-Left combine with the support of selfish political parties involved in communal politics and some foreign forces”. (File Photo) The resolution on CAA called the protests against the Act an attempt to spread anarchy across the country by “the jihadi-Left combine with the support of selfish political parties involved in communal politics and some foreign forces”. (File Photo)

The RSS on Monday passed three resolutions congratulating the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The resolutions were passed at a meeting of the RSS’s all-India executive council, the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (AKBM), in Bengaluru on Monday.

The resolution on CAA called the protests against the Act an attempt to spread anarchy across the country by “the jihadi-Left combine with the support of selfish political parties involved in communal politics and some foreign forces”.

Later, addressing a press conference, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the “national issue” of NRC-CAA had unnecessarily become “political” and that Opposition parties were not being responsive to outreach from the government.

“Unfortunately, this national issue has become political. To take care of its citizens, every country prepares a list of its citizens, and no outsiders are allowed to stay after a certain period. There are limitations. But unfortunately… for political reasons, leaders of political parties are trying to create confusion in society,” Joshi said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, saying the provision had sown seeds of separatism in the state.

On Ram Temple, the resolution said, “…it is a matter of joy that no section of the society has taken the verdict as a sign of its victory or defeat, instead, accepted it as the victory of the nation, justice and the Constitution.”

The resolution, however, was silent on the long-standing claim of the Sangh Parivar on mosques in Mathura and Varanasi.

