RSS replaces key BJP link-men in 3 UP regions with pracharaks

A BJP leader said that the influence of the RSS in decision-making in the party at the regional level will increase now with appointment of RSS pracharaks. A BJP leader said that the influence of the RSS in decision-making in the party at the regional level will increase now with appointment of RSS pracharaks.

Following recent defeats for the BJP in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the RSS on Saturday made some key changes in the posts of organisation secretaries of the party’s regional units in the state by replacing BJP appointees with RSS pracharaks. Sources said the decision to make the changes was taken in the ongoing meeting of organisation secretaries convened by the RSS in Surajkund, Haryana.

The organisation secretary is a key link between the party and the Sangh. The organisation secretaries replaced are Shiv Kumar Pathak (Gorakhpur region), Om Prakash (Kanpur-Bundelkhand) and Braj Bahadur (Awadh) — all three are BJP leaders. Ratnakar, who was the RSS ‘vibhag pracharak’ of Kashi (Varanasi) region and was thus far organisation secretary of Kashi region, was given additional charge of Gorakhpur region. His centre of work will remain Kashi.

Pradumn, earlier vibhag prachark in Rajasthan, was appointed organisation secretary for Awadh region. He was in-charge of different cells of the BJP in UP so far. Bhawani Singh, earlier vibhag pracharak of Agra and so far organisation secretary of Braj region, has been given charge of Kanpur-Bundelkhand too. His centre will remain Agra.

The roles of BJP leaders who were asked to step down will be decided later, it was informed. A BJP leader said that the influence of the RSS in decision-making in the party at the regional level will increase now with appointment of RSS pracharaks. “They will have a key role in BJP organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. They will also have a say in restructuring of the party organisation,” the leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App