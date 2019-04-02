Congress govt withdraws security at RSS office in Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh says should be restored

Toggle Menu
Nearly a decade after security personnel were deployed outside the RSS office in Bhopal, the Congress government has withdrawn them arguing that they will be deployed on election duty elsewhere.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh. He will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bhopal. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Nearly a decade after security personnel were deployed outside the RSS office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government has withdrawn them arguing that they will be deployed on election duty elsewhere.

The security was provided when former Sarsanghchalak K Sudershan, who enjoyed ‘Z Plus security’ decided to settle in Bhopal and live at the organisation’s office Samidha. A tent was pitched outside and security personnel were deployed.

Though the number of security personnel came down to five, security continued even after the death of Sudershan.

Late on Monday, the security was withdrawn and the tent removed.

The decision has not gone down well with Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh. “It’s not at all proper to remove security provided to the RSS office in Bhopal. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately provide adequate security,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The RSS said it had never asked for security in the first place.

