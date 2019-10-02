RSS not bound by one ideology, ideologue: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS cannot be bound by one specific ideology, or any ideologue, nor does the organisation believe in any particular “ism”, or doctrine, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Bhagwat asserted that the RSS cannot be bracketed into any book, not even The Bunch of Thoughts, a compilation of speeches of M S Golwalkar, the second chief of the RSS who was considered to be the organisation’s prime architect.

Stating that RSS founder K B Hedgewar had said that Hindustan is a Hindu Rashta, Bhagwat said, “We have inherited this fact of life. We cannot change it. This is a Hindu Rashtra so long as there is even a single person calling himself Hindu.”

Speaking at a function to release a book titled The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century, written by ABVP national organisation secretary Sunil Ambekar, Bhagwat said, “There is nothing like a Sangh ideologue…there is no need for Sangh to have an ideologue.”

Recommending Ambekar’s work, Bhagwat said even though there is no equivalent to many phrases and words about the Sangh in foreign languages, the book would be helpful in introducing values and vision of the Sangh for volunteers, so that they can be prepared to deal with the issues in the society. “Some misunderstanding could be cleared (by reading it),” he said.

But, Bhagwat added, “The Sangh cannot be contained in any one book, not even the Bunch of Thoughts. It is wrong to use terms such as the Sangh Parivar and Sangh ideology…. All these are incomplete. Dr (K B) Hedgewar did not ever claim that he understood the Sangh. Guruji (Golwalkar) said he had begun to understand the Sangh after being Sarsanghchalak for long…”

Bhagwat said there is no one RSS ideologue, although some people may appear on different media platform in this capacity. He said Hanuman, Maratha king Shivaji and Hedgewar are their “role models”.

Referring to issues the book deals with, Bhagwat said India is a Hindu Rashtra, and that is non-negotiable. He reiterated that the Sangh considers even people who do not call themselves Hindus but consider themselves Indians, and those who consider Bharat as their motherland, as its own.

On the issue of homosexuality and about issues faced by transgender people, he said, without naming them, “These people had a place in society. In Mahabharat, Jarasandha (king of Magadh) had two generals. They fought in the war alongside the others. We have also spoken about it. This is not such a big problem, we can find solutions.”

Former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan and FICCI president Sandip Somany, among others, were present at the event.