RSS never asks its volunteers to work for a particular party: Mohan Bhagwat

Making a reference to BJP, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that his organisation never asks its volunteers to work for any particular party but does advise them to back those working in the national interest.

“We never ask swayamsevak (volunteer) to work for a particular party, we do ask them to back those working in the national interest. RSS keeps away from politics but has views on issues of national interest,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying to PTI.

Bhagwat asserted that RSS believes the centre of power should remain as envisaged in the Constitution and that it considers it wrong if it is not so. On the second day of a three-day conclave organised by the RSS, Bhagwat sought to distinguish between RSS functioning and the work of the BJP, which is seen to be ideologically affiliated to the organisation with many top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having an RSS background.

Earlier on day one of the three-day conclave “Bhavishya Ka Bharat — An RSS Perspective”, Bhagwat praised the Congress for its role in the freedom movement said that Sangh does not endorse the ‘mukt’ phraseology, striking a divergent note from BJP’s ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ refrain. He also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not seek domination and is indifferent to who comes to power.

