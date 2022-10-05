RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cites imbalance, calls for ‘comprehensive population control policy’

Speaking at a Dussehra rally in Nagpur Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat flagged the need for a “comprehensive population control policy” that applies to all “equally”, and added it was in national interest to keep an eye on “population imbalance”.

“There should be a comprehensive population control policy, which should apply to all equally, and once it is put in motion, no one should get any concessions,” Bhagwat said.

On why such a policy was needed, Bhagwat said, “A few years ago, the fertility rate was 2.1. We did better than the world expected and we have come down to 2. But coming further down could be detrimental. Children learn social behaviour from the family, and for that, you need numbers in the family. You need people of your age, you need those elder to you, and also those younger. When population stops increasing, societies disappear, and languages disappear.”

The RSS chief also spoke about the need for balance in the population, stating it was in national interest to keep an eye on population imbalance, which creates a divide in the country.

“When there was imbalance (in the population) 50 odd years ago, we suffered serious consequences. It hasn’t just happened to us. In today’s time, new countries such as East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo have been created. So, when there is a population imbalance, new nations are created. Countries are divided.”

He added that apart from the birth rate, “conversion by force and allurement is the biggest factor” resulting in this population imbalance. “Infiltration from across the border is also responsible. So, it is in the national interest to keep an eye on this imbalance,” Bhagwat said.

He also stated that the population of a country, if “used correctly”, is “not a burden, rather a means”. “People keep saying that we have too large a population and unless we control its growth, nothing can be achieved. This is not the complete truth… We have a demographic dividend. China is getting old. We are going to remain young for the next 30 years.”

“China has gone from population control to encouraging two children per couple. We have to also think about the population. How many people can our country feed after 50 years? What should be the share of the working population at that time? What kind of education and healthcare can we provide to people at that time? A comprehensive policy is required,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the policy needs to be brought with determination to ensure that society accepts it. “If the society does not accept it, then the policy will not work. If society is told about its benefits, it will accept it without any hiccups. But why it has to be done for the country… why such sacrifice is to be made, that also the society must accept.”