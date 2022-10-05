scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

On Dussehra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says efforts being made to divide society but ‘we have to stay together’

"People fear, ‘Sangh wale maarenge’ (RSS people will beat us up). Such misinformation has been spread. Because of this fear, we have been meeting members of the minority community for the past few years," Bhagwat said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat with mountaineer Santosh Yadav during a Vijayadashami function, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday called for “peace and brotherhood” in the world. Speaking at a rally in Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra, Bhagwat said in times when efforts are being made to divide society, “we have to stay together”.

Invoking the murders that took place in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s Amaravati recently, Bhagwat said, “Incidents of unspeakable brutality took place. The entire society opposed them. Though it doesn’t happen always, this time some prominent people from even the Muslim community opposed these incidents and branded them as anti-Islamic. This should not be an exception. All societies must speak out.”

He added, “the Hindu society is outspoken in such matters even when the accused is a Hindu. Sometimes, due to misunderstanding, we have also been abused and have had to answer. Today, society supports us and loves us, but if we do something like this (violence), society will criticise us. That’s how Hindu society is. Everyone must become like that. No matter what the provocation, one must stay within the limits of the law and the Constitution.”

Don't miss |RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cites imbalance, calls for ‘comprehensive population control policy’

“No one’s shraddha (faith) should be hurt. We will have to be careful of that. We may look different, but that does not mean we are different,” Bhagwat asserted, adding, “the idea that ‘we are not of Bharat’ and ‘we need a separate place’ is wrong and we have seen its consequences. We have to stay together and for that, we have to belong to Bharat.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

He added that the RSS does not want to “scare anyone” or “conquer others”. “We just don’t want to be conquered and so, we seek strength. When tyrants attack, it is the duty of everyone to defend. The entire society must come together on the side of truth in such moments.”

“People fear, ‘Arey Sangh wale maarenge’ (RSS people will beat us up). ‘The Hindu Sangathan will kick everyone out’. Such misinformation has been spread. Because of this fear, we have been meeting members of the minority community for the past few years,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief added that the organisation has been having such conversations since long and will continue to do so. “This spirit has been present since the time of Doctor saab (Dr K B Hedgewar) but it only came out in the open when Dr Jilani met Guruji (M S Golwalkar). Such conversations are increasing, and it is our wish that they continue.”

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:32:35 pm
Next Story

Five things to do in your 20s and 30s to reduce your risk of preventable cancer

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement