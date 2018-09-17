RSS does not impose its ideology on anyone: Mohan Bhagwat at RSS event

RSS chief addresses the gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/RSS) RSS chief addresses the gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/RSS)

The RSS never imposes its ideology on anyone and the work it does is incomparable, said Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Monday while addressing a lecture series in New Delhi. ‘Bhavishya Ka Bharat — An RSS Perspective’, a three-day conclave, is being organised by the RSS with an aim to engage people from all walks of life and present its perspective on future of the country. On the first day of the conclave, Bhagwat said the lecture series was organised so that people could understand the organisation better.

The RSS chief spoke about the contributions and life of Dr K B Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, and went on to praise the Sangh workers for their relentless work towards social welfare. Bhagwat further claimed that the RSS continues to be misunderstood after all these years.

He said the RSS has emerged as a force to be reckoned with and does not seek publicity and no organisation in the country can match its high standards.

He also talked about the contribution of the Congress in the freedom movement and said the party gave the country several great personalities.

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manisha Koirala, Anu Malik, Ravi Kisen, Bhagyashree, and Annu Kapoor were in attendance at the event.

The RSS had invited all national political parties and regional parties with a strong base in the states, which aggressively target the RSS on different issues.

