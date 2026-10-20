‘Regime change will not happen in India’, says Mohan Bhagwat at RSS’s 101st anniversary event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday at organisation’s 101 anniversary speech said changing governments would not necessarily resolve a country’s problems, while accusing global powers of trying to weaken India. He was speaking at the annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, RSS cheif said protests should focus on finding solutions rather than creating divisions in society.
Bhagwat said movements demanding regime change had not necessarily improved conditions. He alleged that forces driven by narrow interests were trying to maintain their influence across countries. “Look at what happened in France or Albania or Nepal or Bangladesh. They say changing the regime will change the situation. But that has never happened anywhere,” he stated. The RSS chief added “this storm has risen from the West, which is against every form of systemic conduct.”
Bhagwat said similar attempts were being made in India, but added that the country had progressed in recent decades, India moved forward with a sound policy and sound leadership.
He also said the younger generation was showing greater national pride, which he claimed was a concern for those trying to weaken India.
The RSS chief alleged that such forces received support from people and leaders who wanted to dismantle India’s existing order. While acknowledging that problems and protests were inevitable, he said demonstrations should aim to resolve issues without creating hostility within society.
“Problems persist, and agitations happen. But agitations should aim at solutions. It should not lead to ill-will in society. We should not allow cheap publicity to overcome our intellect and wisdom. Not agitation but the rise of society as a whole provides solutions,” chief said.
He alleged that forces seeking to damage India exploited social differences, encouraged feelings of victimhood and dissatisfaction, and tried to distance people from society. Such efforts, he said, could foster hatred towards the system and create disorder.
Bhagwat also alleged that some global powers wanted to prevent India from becoming stronger because it could challenge their own position of influence.
“They want India but also don’t want India to be powerful, kyonki unke badappan ko dhakka lagega (it will harm their sense of being powerful),” he stated at the event.