‘Regime change will not happen in India’, says Mohan Bhagwat at RSS’s 101st anniversary event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday at organisation’s 101 anniversary speech said changing governments would not necessarily resolve a country’s problems, while accusing global powers of trying to weaken India. He was speaking at the annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, RSS cheif said protests should focus on finding solutions rather than creating divisions in society.

Bhagwat said movements demanding regime change had not necessarily improved conditions. He alleged that forces driven by narrow interests were trying to maintain their influence across countries. “Look at what happened in France or Albania or Nepal or Bangladesh. They say changing the regime will change the situation. But that has never happened anywhere,” he stated. The RSS chief added “this storm has risen from the West, which is against every form of systemic conduct.”