RSS meet resolves to rebuild ‘crumbling’ Indian family system

The RSS, on the second day of its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meet here, Saturday resolved to “rebuild” the Indian family system which is “torn by social change”. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is the organisation’s highest decision-making body and its three-day meet started on Friday.

Around 1,400 members of the Pratinidhi Sabha, including RSS head Mohan Bhagwat, are taking part in the three-day event.

RSS ‘saha karyavah’ (joint general secretary) Dattatrey Hosabale said, “The world has learnt family system and values from India but due to social change it is crumbling. Joint families have given way to nuclear ones and the number of old age homes have swelled in India.”

“Disrespect to parents has grown and crime has crept into families. To ensure that the family system, an important social fabric in India, remains intact, the (RSS) meeting passed a resolution” he informed.

He said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh wanted the youth of the country to come forward and save the family system, adding that the organisation, considered the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, was working towards consolidating the traditional system.

“We are working for consolidating the family system for last couple of years under which a family stays connected with five families,” the RSS leader added.