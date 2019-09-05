RSS meet from Saturday, Census and Article 370 move on agenda

At a time when the Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs has started its exercise for Census 2021, the subject is also going to be discussed in the RSS’s coordination meeting to held at Pushkar in Rajasthan from Saturday. Besides Census 2021, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir are some of the items on the agenda of the three-day meeting.

This is the annual coordination meeting of the RSS and its affiliated outfits and it will be attended by top functionaries from the RSS, BJP and the affiliated outfits. BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s working president J P Nadda and all general secretaries will be present at the meeting, sources told The Indian Express.

Sources said the the scrapping of J&K’s special status and the latest status of the Ram temple dispute will be discussed on the first day.

About 250 delegates are expected to attend the meeting and top RSS leaders will be reaching Thursday onwards. Issues related to women and youth will also be discussed during the meeting.

Sources said the list of the issues circulated among the delegates has no mention of a significant contemporary issue — the National Register of Citizens in Assam. However, the issue may be discussed in a session on border areas.

Sources said there is a dedicated session on how situations “favourable” for the RSS could be utilised to expand its work and that of its affiliates on the ground. One session is expected to be on the theme of “system change” through “social change”. The tribals are going to be another area of focus as the RSS has planned a session on “anti-social activities” in tribal areas.

During this annual meeting of the RSS, the works of BJP governments are discussed and the affiliates of the RSS share their feedback. The meeting was held last year at Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.

While the results have been in favour of the BJP, this coordination meeting will also analyse the results of the Lok Sabha election and formulate a special system to coordinate with the government. Also, issues like water scarcity and environment will be discussed.

Sources said one session will be on “Mukt Chintan (free thinking)” and delegates may give their suggestions there.