RSS may propose Pranab Mukherjee as PM candidate in 2019: Shiv Sena

Former President Pranab Mukherjee with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the event in Nagpur. Former President Pranab Mukherjee with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the event in Nagpur.

Days after former President Pranab Mukherjee attended a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event in Nagpur, Shiv Sena said the RSS may propose Mukherjee’s name by consensus as the prime ministerial candidate after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if BJP fails to get the majority.

Read | Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event: Intolerance will dilute our national identity, says ex-President

“The current scenario shows that BJP won’t get majority in 2019. And if nobody gets a majority and other parties are not ready to support Modi as PM, then RSS may propose Mukherjee’s name as consensus prime ministerial candidate,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP.

Raut further said the BJP is likely to lose at least 110 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sena’s remarks come days after BJP chief Amit Shah and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s marathon meeting at the latter’s residence Matoshree in Mumbai amid strained relationship between the two allies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App