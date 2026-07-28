‘There would be firing… rapes and murders will happen’: Kerala to probe RSS leader’s remarks on Jantar Mantar protest

3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 05:36 AM IST
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a police probe into objectionable remarks allegedly made by RSS leader T G Mohandas against those who protested in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET question paper leak issue.
A video showed Mohandas purportedly saying that if he was tasked with handling the protest, he would have imposed a curfew in the Jantar Mantar area. “The crowd would be asked to disperse. The announcement would be made three times through public address systems. Then, there would be firing. People will run in a chaotic and hurried manner. Some people will die, others will get injured. Within four hours, the situation will be under control. The bodies will be moved to hospital,” he purportedly said.
In another video, Mohandas is allegedly heard saying, “Police should be withdrawn from the area, and it should be left to the protesters. Rapes and murders will happen. There will not be complaints about rape, because they like rape.”
Home Minister Chennithala ordered a probe into the remarks after receiving complaints from several political leaders. The minister’s office said Cyber Cell IG P Prakash would investigate the complaints.
One of the complainants, All India Youth Federation (AIYF) leader T T Jismon, accused Mohandas of making obscene, inhuman and anti-democratic remarks against the students who protested in Delhi. “The remarks cannot be considered an emotional outburst, but reflect the true face of an ideology that rejects the values of the renaissance and the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The statement of the RSS leader is a manifestation of a fascist mindset that seeks to suppress peaceful democratic protests through violence. His reference to the students as rapists is an insult to thousands of youths who took part in the agitation,” the complainant said.
The Congress said in a statement on social media that “immediate action” should be taken.
“This vile statement by Mohandas is proof of RSS’s disgusting, violent, and misogynistic mindset, and RSS has always provided shelter to such people. Throwing the country into the fire of hatred and violence has been RSS’s history, which this country will never tolerate. There should be immediate action against such frustrated and hateful people,” the party said on X.