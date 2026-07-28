‘There would be firing… rapes and murders will happen’: Kerala to probe RSS leader’s remarks on Jantar Mantar protest

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a police probe into objectionable remarks allegedly made by RSS leader T G Mohandas against those who protested in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET question paper leak issue.

A video showed Mohandas purportedly saying that if he was tasked with handling the protest, he would have imposed a curfew in the Jantar Mantar area. “The crowd would be asked to disperse. The announcement would be made three times through public address systems. Then, there would be firing. People will run in a chaotic and hurried manner. Some people will die, others will get injured. Within four hours, the situation will be under control. The bodies will be moved to hospital,” he purportedly said.