RSS leader slams Farooq, Mufti for Art 370 remarks

Farooq Abdullah has been named chairman of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration; Mehbooba Mufti to be deputy. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

RSS leader Indresh Kumar Tuesday slammed NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for their remarks on the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and advised them to leave Kashmir and the country.

It is better that they “leave Hindustan and Kashmir’”, he said after inaugurating the Muslim Rashtriya Manch Sammelan here.

Referring to Abdullah’s statement in an interview that people in Kashmir would rather be ruled by China, Kumar said, “We will pray that he leaves Hindustan and Kashmir. It is better that he goes to China.’’

Referring to PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s remark that she will not hoist the Tricolour till Article 370 provisions are restored, the RSS leader said, “She can go anywhere in the world she wants, but Jammu and Kashmir is and it will remain an integral part of India.’’

“Neither secessionist politics nor the secessionist politicians have any place here,’’ he added.

About the Muslim Rashtriya Manch programme, he said, “We will raise the voice that Kashmir will not tread the path of seceding from India. This is also the beginning of the movement to ask Pakistan to leave Gilgit, Baltistan and the areas of Kashmir occupied by it.”

The RSS leader said leaders of the Gupkar alliance have lost their relevance. Jammu and Kashmir remained peaceful when they were jailed and no one came forward to welcome them on their release, he said.

Kumar also criticised Congress for joining the alliance.

