RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale hails Constitution months after questioning ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Preamble

Dattatreya Hosabale invoked Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharat to define duty towards the nation on Republic Day.

hosabaleDattatreya Hosabale led the Republic Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Delhi (File Photo).

Throwing his weight behind the Constitution, senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale Monday said securing it along with national unity and the country’s borders is the biggest duty towards the nation. Hosabale led the Republic Day celebrations at the RSS’s Keshav Kunj headquarters in Delhi, which included the ceremonial flag hoisting.

In July last year, the senior Sangh ideologue triggered a political row by calling for a debate on the addition of the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ to the Preamble of the Constitution during the Emergency.

Invoking the character of Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharat on the occasion of Bhishma Ashtami which fell concurrently with the 77th Republic Day, the RSS general secretary, or Sarkaryavah, sought to underscore Bhishma as a source of inspiration.

“Securing the Constitution of India, its tricolour and national unity were ideals based on truth and dharma. Bhishma, who in the epic personifies adherence to the established path of dharma and its rules irrespective of the circumstances; among the chief characters, Bhishma witnesses much of the combat while dying on a bed of arrows,” he said.

Bhishma, Hosabale said, showed the path as far as raj dharma, praja dharma and duty towards the nation. As an embodiment of character, discipline and devotion to duty, Bhishma underlined true praja dharma or administration in accordance with dharma, he added.

Calling for a spirit of love, kindness and service when it came to those who are weaker, Hosabale said a sense of love and sensitivity in society at large will ensure security for the Constitution.

Everyone needs to devote every moment they can spare to ensure that life in Bharat reaches the echelons of all parameters of development, he added.

