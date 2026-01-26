RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale hails Constitution months after questioning ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Preamble

Throwing his weight behind the Constitution, senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale Monday said securing it along with national unity and the country’s borders is the biggest duty towards the nation. Hosabale led the Republic Day celebrations at the RSS’s Keshav Kunj headquarters in Delhi, which included the ceremonial flag hoisting.

In July last year, the senior Sangh ideologue triggered a political row by calling for a debate on the addition of the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ to the Preamble of the Constitution during the Emergency.

Invoking the character of Bhishma Pitamah from the Mahabharat on the occasion of Bhishma Ashtami which fell concurrently with the 77th Republic Day, the RSS general secretary, or Sarkaryavah, sought to underscore Bhishma as a source of inspiration.