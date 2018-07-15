‘RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi’: MLA in Kerala gets defamation notice from ‘RSS worker’

Complainant Radhakishin Bhagia, a former assistant manager with the RBI, heads an educational trust and is also a general secretary of the Bhartiya Sindhu Sabha. (Representational Image) Complainant Radhakishin Bhagia, a former assistant manager with the RBI, heads an educational trust and is also a general secretary of the Bhartiya Sindhu Sabha. (Representational Image)

A self-proclaimed RSS worker from Mulund has sent a defamation notice to an MLA from Kerala for allegedly claiming during a TV news debate that the RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi. Complainant Radhakishin Bhagia, a former assistant manager with the RBI, heads an educational trust and is also a general secretary of the Bhartiya Sindhu Sabha. The notice was sent on Friday by advocate Aditya Mishra on behalf of the complainant.

In his complaint, Bhagia claims to have been offended by views expressed by A N Shamseer, a CPI(M) MLA from Thalassery in Kannur district. He added that during the debate on a prominent English news channel on June 18, Shamseer made “baseless allegations” on the RSS having killed Gandhi and of it being “a terrorist organisation”.

“Till date, there is no judicial judgment pronounced by any court of law or any commission of inquiry report to substantiate these allegations of yours that RSS killed Gandhi or that the RSS is a terrorist organisation,” Bhagia stated in his complaint.

Bhagia demanded that Shamseer withdraw his statements and apologise within 15 days, failing which he will initiate civil and criminal proceedings. Shamseer said he had received Bhagia’s notice. “I stand by my views and believe in them,” he said.

