Sunday, July 11, 2021
RSS’ joint general secy Arun Kumar made interface for political issues, coordinator with BJP

Arun Kumar replaced another joint general secretary Krishana Gopal who held the charge since 2015.

New Delhi
July 11, 2021
RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar (Twitter/@ArunKumRSS)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday introduced a key organisational change by making its joint general secretary Arun Kumar the interface for political issues and also coordinator with the BJP.

The change was announced in an ongoing meeting of RSS full-timers at Chitarkoot in Madhya Pradesh.

When contacted, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar confirmed the development and said Arun Kumar will be the Sangh’s coordinator for political issues including with BJP.

He further said this is a routine exercise and the Sangh keep shifting its workers from one responsibility to another.

Earlier this year, the RSS had made a generational shift in its organisational structure by elevating Dattatreya Hosabale as general secretary and Arun Kumar along with Ramdatt Chakarddhar as joint general secretary.

