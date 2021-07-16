RSS, Jan Sangh opposed Indira Gandhi, two-child policy, says Rajasthan minister

A day after Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the time has come to propose a one-child policy with the slogan, “hum do, hamare ek (we two, our one),” a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state has now blamed the RSS and BJP for the increase in the country’s population.

“In 1975, Indira Gandhi-ji had given the slogan of hum do hamare do in the entire country and started a nationwide drive. Back then leaders of this very BJP, Jan Sangh and the RSS had started movements against Indira Gandhi and said that they will not let the law of two children to be implemented and defamed Indira Gandhi. If the policy had been made at that time then the population explosion wouldn’t have taken place today,” Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters on Thursday. He said Rajasthan already has a better law than Uttar Pradesh on population involving restrictions on promotion and recruitment based on the number of children.

“Whenever there are elections, the BJP brings up useless issues… They want to promote enmity between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians,” said Khachariyawas.

The minister said if the BJP is clear in its intention and policy then it should convene all-party meetings with chief ministers.