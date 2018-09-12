RSS invites 60 nations to lecture series, Pakistan left out

On the first day, Bhagwat will speak about the RSS, its organisation, ideology, vision, activities and programmes. The next day, Bhagwat will present his views on different contemporary issues of national importance including reservation, Hindutva and communalism. (File) On the first day, Bhagwat will speak about the RSS, its organisation, ideology, vision, activities and programmes. The next day, Bhagwat will present his views on different contemporary issues of national importance including reservation, Hindutva and communalism. (File)

Barring Pakistan, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will soon start sending invitations to diplomatic missions of around 60 countries for a three-day lecture series in Delhi next week, which will be addressed by chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will also take questions from the audience.

The RSS is also inviting all national political parties and regional parties with a strong base in the states which aggressively target the RSS on different issues. Apart from diplomatic missions and political parties, the RSS is also expected to invite representatives of industry, media and other sectors.

“Invitations will be sent to embassies of most Asian countries excluding Pakistan. Pakistan will not be invited because that country supports terror, kills Indian soldiers at borders and its relations with India are strained,” said an RSS functionary, who added that the Embassy of China will be invited because China has “cultural similarities with India”.

Asked about not inviting Pakistan, RSS Delhi unit prachak pramukh Rajiv Tuli declined to comment.

The three-day lecture series begins from September 17 in which Bhagwat will address and interact with a select audience comprising prominent citizens on the “Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective”.

In a press conference on August 27, RSS All India Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar had announced the lecture series. “Today, Bharat is moving ahead towards regaining her special and unique position in the world among the galaxy of nations. At the same time, RSS is realising that there is a growing eagerness amongst larger sections of the society including the intellectuals and the youth to know the RSS perspective on various issues of national importance,” he had said.

“The Lecture series has been organised in this context where Sarsanghachalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji will present RSS’s view on various contemporary issues of national importance.”

On the first day, Bhagwat will speak about the RSS, its organisation, ideology, vision, activities and programmes. The next day, Bhagwat will present his views on different contemporary issues of national importance including reservation, Hindutva and communalism.

This is the first such event organised by the RSS which involves direct interaction to clarify its opinion on different issues.

Over the first two days, written questions will be gathered from the audience. “As different people may ask the same questions, such questions could be shortlisted. And sarsanghchalak ji in his replies will cover almost all the questions during the concluding day,” said an RSS functionary requesting anonymity.

Sources also said that the RSS will send invitations to heads of all national political parties with a request to attend the lecture series along with four to five other party members. “Among state parties, invitations will be sent to those parties that have a strong base in different states and enjoy public support and often raise questions related to RSS, like TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK and others,” said sources.

Considering the RSS denies that it is connected to politics, it has decided to invite political parties because the organisation is often linked to political issues by political parties. “There are issues on which questions are raised about the RSS and there are issues through which attempts are made to understand RSS. All this will be clarified in the three-day event,” said an RSS leader.

