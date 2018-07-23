Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018
RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha joins BJP

Updated: July 23, 2018 8:34:35 pm
Rakesh Sinha is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University.

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, who was recently nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, ANI reported.

Sinha who is also a columnist and is regularly seen on TV news debate.

He has authored a number of books and written columns for several leading dailies, including The Indian Express. He is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University.

