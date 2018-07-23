RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha joins BJP

Rakesh Sinha is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University. (ANI) Rakesh Sinha is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University. (ANI)

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, who was recently nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, ANI reported.

Sinha who is also a columnist and is regularly seen on TV news debate.

He has authored a number of books and written columns for several leading dailies, including The Indian Express. He is currently working as an Associate Professor at Delhi University.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App