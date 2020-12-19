RSS ideologue M G Vaidya dead

Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya passed away at the age of 97. (Source: Dr. Manmohan Vaidya/Twitter)

Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya died in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon, his family said.

He was 97.

Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm.

“He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection,” Vishnu Vaidya said, adding that his health deteriorated suddenly on Friday.

