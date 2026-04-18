RSS’ Hosabale at Stanford: Invaders destroyed India’s scientific past, Modi govt reviving it

At a science conference at Stanford University in the US on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale argued that the Patanjali Yogasutra exemplified the “great scientific tradition” of ancient India, claiming that centuries of invasions and foreign rule had led Indians to “forget” this legacy. He added the current government under PM Narendra Modi was attempting to revive these traditions through changes in the education system.

Speaking at the THRIVE 2026 Summit at the university, Hosable said, “Because of continuous invasions, these traditions were destroyed. Now we are resurrecting them. The Modi government has adopted an education system where the Indic knowledge system is being revived.”