RSS’ Hosabale at Stanford: Invaders destroyed India’s scientific past, Modi govt reviving it

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At a science conference at Stanford University in the US on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale argued that the Patanjali Yogasutra exemplified the “great scientific tradition” of ancient India, claiming that centuries of invasions and foreign rule had led Indians to “forget” this legacy. He added the current government under PM Narendra Modi was attempting to revive these traditions through changes in the education system.
Speaking at the THRIVE 2026 Summit at the university, Hosable said, “Because of continuous invasions, these traditions were destroyed. Now we are resurrecting them. The Modi government has adopted an education system where the Indic knowledge system is being revived.”
The RSS leader placed ancient Indian knowledge systems alongside modern scientific inquiry, arguing that traditions embedded in texts such as the Upanishads reflected a long-standing culture of “cosmic enquiry”. He cited examples ranging from agrarian practices and town planning to civil engineering and early universities as evidence of what he described as a historically “high understanding of material sciences”.
Hosabale also sought to bridge what he described as a perceived divide between science and spirituality. “Many times we see in the world that religion and science are at loggerheads. But in our tradition the same person can be engaged in scientific inquiry and spiritual practices,” he claimed.
Linking education to broader socio-economic outcomes, he warned that disparities could widen if technological advancement outpaces educational development, adding that governance must simultaneously address inequality, prejudice and superstition while promoting scientific progress.
He also cautioned against what he described as three problematic forms of technology: “Technology that disturbs the economy of a society and creates inequality; exploits nature in order to create comfort; and one that is unethical.”
Hosabale’s remarks come as part of a broader international outreach by the RSS during its centenary year celebrations. He is currently on a visit to the UK, the US and Germany, where he would engage with policymakers, academics and technology leaders on questions of innovation, governance and civilisational values.
Hosabale is also scheduled to participate in the ‘New India Conference’, at Hudson Institute in Washington DC on April 23, focused on India’s evolving global role and bilateral ties with the US.
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