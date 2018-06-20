View From The Right: Rahul, Un-Gandhi

“If Rahul Gandhi has made the allegations then he must be having some new evidences that were not produced earlier. Being a truthful Gandhian he should put them forth in the Court of Law and stand by his statement,” Organiser argues. “If Rahul Gandhi has made the allegations then he must be having some new evidences that were not produced earlier. Being a truthful Gandhian he should put them forth in the Court of Law and stand by his statement,” Organiser argues.

In connection with case related to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remark against the RSS made in run up to the 2014 election campaign, the editorial in Organiser argues that a petition to reopen the Mahatma Gandhi Assassination case has been rejected by the Supreme Court which concluded that “the people who committed assassination have been identified and hanged”. “Now in a trial court of Bhiwandi, the same case is indirectly reopened. This case is not just about future of Rahul Gandhi, as many Congressmen and their cheerleaders make us believe. The case should be seen in the light of 2019 elections. This is also not limited to the RSS. This is about the truth and conviction for which Gandhiji always stood for. Till date, the entire sequence of events since the Gandhi scion made this controversial remark against the RSS in run up to the 2014 election campaign raised different sets of questions about his commitment to the Gandhian principles,” reads the editorial. “So contrary to what Rahul Gandhi said after coming out of the Court, the case against him is filed by a private person, not by the Government. A true Gandhian is not expected to speak such a blatant lie and play a victim card in a court case,” the editorial reads. “If Rahul Gandhi has made the allegations then he must be having some new evidences that were not produced earlier. Being a truthful Gandhian he should put them forth in the Court of Law and stand by his statement,” Organiser argues.

It adds that the elections will come and go and leaders like Rahul will emerge and fade away. “But the Gandhian values are the torch-bearers not only for this nation and but for the entire humanity, they should remain undamaged.”

Javadekar interview

On the much awaited national education policy, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, in an interview to Organiser, has claimed that the policy’s final draft is nearly ready. He said that it will be sent to the prime minister within a fortnight. Then, the due procedure has to be followed from discussing it in the Cabinet to tabling it in the Parliament. “It is going to be a policy for the next two decades and therefore, we are not in a hurry. This is a decision which requires a lot of deliberation and all the stakeholders have to be taken on board,” the minister said.

On a question about what the government was doing to address the issue of the faculty crunch when the data suggests that almost 35-40 per cent positions are lying vacant, the minister admitted that right from the IITs to NITs, IIMs, and central universities, there is a genuine faculty crunch. “I started impressing upon the respective Vice-Chancellors to act fast in this direction. The mantra is to ‘Go Global, Search Global’ and then bring back good NRI faculty and also motivate our own researchers to take up jobs in academia. We were successful in making this faculty recruitment a big drive in all the universities,” the minister said.

He added that while the Allahabad High Court judgment stated that SC/ ST/ OBC quota should be implemented with the department, not the university, as the unit, it was opposed by all concerned groups because their quota is being reduced. “Since we are with their cause, we have filed a special petition in the Court.

PM’s safety

After the reports that the Pune police has started probing a seized email that suggested plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi type incident” by “targeting his roadshows”, the editorial in Panchjanya calls the “silence of Congress party on the matter” shameful because the party had lost ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in a similar act of violence.

“It lost its entire leadership in Chhattisgarh. Still, it is silent on Naxals. Along with these forces, Congress appears joining hands with the Islamic extremist PFI in south that is infamous for going to any extent,” the editorial claims. Panchjanya then exhorts the “entire nation” to look into the facts which are being buried.

“The moment this letter of Rona Wilson came out, Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM) started a sit-in and Rahul Gandhi started selling Shikanji. This should not be called stupidity, but shrewdness. The moment when a discussion was needed on an issue of great importance, there were attempts to divert attention. This should be considered as an indication of the violent division in politics,” editorial reads.

