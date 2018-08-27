RSS on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ remark: He is ignorant about India, so can’t understand Sangh

Rahul Gandhi on Friday had compared the BJP’s ideological parent to the “Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world”, accusing it of “changing the nature of India”. Rahul Gandhi on Friday had compared the BJP’s ideological parent to the “Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world”, accusing it of “changing the nature of India”.

Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Muslim Brotherhood of Arab world, the organisation on Monday said the one who has not understood India yet cannot understand the RSS.

Responding to a question on Rahul’s remark during a press conference, RSS all India Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said if the former had the clear idea of how the world was fed up with the Islamic State, the Muslim Brotherhood and Muslim terrorism, he probably would have not made such a comparison.

“Sometimes, he himself says that he was trying to understand Bharat. One who has not understood Bharat cannot understand the RSS. Understanding at least Bharat is necessary to understand the RSS,” Arun said. He added that such comparisons were made due to lack of information.

The RSS leader also said that only when one understands sarvdharma sambhav, vasudhaiv kutumbakam and the idea of ‘we the people of India’, only then will the person understand the Sangh.

Arun also announced that the RSS will organise a three-day lecture series in the national capital from September 17 to 19 in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address and interact with the audience comprising prominent citizens on “Future of Bharat: An RSS’ perspective”. He added that representatives from different sections of the society, including all political parties, will be invited.

Arun said the RSS is realizing that there is a growing eagerness amongst larger sections of the society, including the intellectuals and the youth, to know the outfit’s perspective on various issues of national importance. “The lecture series has been organised in that context where the RSS chief will present the RSS’ view on various contemporary issues of national politics,” he said.

