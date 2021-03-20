Dattatreya Hosabale elected RSS general secretary, replaces Bhaiyya Joshi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday elected Dattatreya Hosabale its sar-karyawah or general secretary in Bengaluru. The 65-year-old replaces Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, 73, who completed four terms of three years each.

Elected by nearly 1,500 members of the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), RSS’ highest decision-making body, Hosabale will hold the position for three years, after which the post will be open for re-election.

Bangaluru : Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS elected Shri Dattatreya Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’. He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009. pic.twitter.com/ZZetAvuTo4 — RSS (@RSSorg) March 20, 2021

Hosabale has been the joint general secretary or sah-sarakaryavah of the organisation since 2009. Due to the pandemic, this year’s election, usually held in Nagpur, took place in Bengaluru. About 600 ABPS delegates voted physically and the rest cast their votes virtually from their respective headquarters.

To elect a sar-karyawah, ABPS meets for three days in the month of March. This year, it was for two days starting Friday.

The annual meeting is held at various venues around the country, but once every three years, it is held in Nagpur where the ABPS elects the sar-karyawah — though exceptional circumstances led to the change of venue this year.

Last year’s annual meeting too was scheduled in Bengaluru but was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak —after several delegates had already reached the venue.